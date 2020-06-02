AMESBURY, Mass. – Anthony J. “Tony” Leo, 90, of Amesbury, Mass., and formerly of Lynn, Mass., passed away at home due to congestive heart failure, on Friday, May 29, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Boston, Mass., the son of the late John and Mary (DiFillipo) Leo. Tony was the husband of the late Ruth (Wescott) Leo, who passed away in 1996 after 42 years of marriage.Tony graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1947. After graduation he worked at the family business, Post Office Bowling Lanes in Lynn, Mass. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He worked in the drafting department of General Electric first as a draftsman and later as a manager, retiring after 34 years. Along with his brothers, John and Bob, he owned the Post Office Bowling Lanes in Lynn as well as the Metro Bowl in Peabody. He also owned Leo’s Super Bowl in Amesbury with his son, Michael. He was a talented bowler appearing on Don Gillis’ TV Candlepin Bowling Show 28 times. He won the All State Bowling title in 1964 and he was inducted into the Candlepin Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999. After his retirement from GE, he continued to bowl, play golf and most importantly, enjoyed spending precious time with his family. He was a member of the Saugus VFW and a parishioner at Holy Redeemer Parish, Merrimac, Mass.Tony is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Barbara Marshall, his children, Susan Black and her husband Joseph of Westborough, Mass., Linda Leo and her husband Donald Potter of Otisfield, Maine, and Michael Leo and his wife Elza of Amesbury. He leaves his grandchildren, Joseph Black, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Christopher Black, Michael Black and his wife Rosalind, Tonimarie Black Welch and her husband Joseph Welch, Brendan Black, and Sara Norris and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Collin Black. He also leaves his brother, Robert Leo and his wife Jean of Lynn, his sisters, Teresa LeBlanc and Jane Mullins of Salem, Mass., his brother-in-law, Kenneth Wescott and his wife Charlene of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Phyllis Leo, sisters and brothers-in-law, Josephine and Achille Palmieri, Lucy and Arthur Marengi, brothers-in-law, Raymond LeBlanc and Robert Mullins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Mickey Wescott, and Edward and Shirley Wescott.Tony was a generous, humble, caring and kind man who was devoted to his family. He was truly one of the nice guys. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES, LYNN. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at http://www.solimine.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made toMuscular Dystrophy Association of Maine39 Mechanic St. #100Westbrook, ME 04092.

