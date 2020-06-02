NORWAY – Gage William Lynch, 19, of Norway passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.He was born in Norway on July 13, 2000, the son of William R. and Doris Hamel Lynch. He graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in 2019.He had been working at Hannaford, as a shift leader in the dairy department. He loved riding his Harley and his dirt bike. He enjoyed cooking, computer gaming and spending time with his family and friends. He loved history, especially military history.He is survived by his parents, William and Doris; his sister, Grace; grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Lynch, and Marie Ann Hamel; aunt, Michelle O’Kane; uncle, Patrick Hamel; and many cousins, friends and extended family. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard J. Hamel.

« Previous