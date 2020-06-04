COUNTY — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District would like to announce the 2020 Conservation Photo Contest. We are looking for your best conservation photo in the field of Agriculture, Forestry, Soil & Water or Wildlife to grace the cover of our 2020 Annual Report. A prize package provided by Aubuchon Hardware, Tractor Supply and Young’s Greenhouse will be awarded to the First Place Winner.

Three Honorable Mention winners will also be selected. All of the winning photos will be framed and on display at the 2020 Annual Meeting. The last date to enter is October 31, 2020. For more information and entry forms please call 744-3119, or email [email protected]

Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

