AUBURN – Doris R. Theriault, 84, of Lewiston and formerly of Winthrop, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn with her children by her side. Doris was born on September 27, 1935 in Lewiston to the late Alfred Eccles and Roseamande (Fortin) Eccles. Doris’ mother passed away when she was only two years old and she later lived with her aunt, Florence Eccles. Doris grew up in Lewiston where she was educated and started her first job in its mills.In 1957, she married Alfred Theriault and they had five children together. Doris spent many years as a homemaker devoted to bringing up her children who were the absolute center of her life until her passing. She knew when to provide her children with the warmth and caring they needed but also when to run a tight ship in a household of seven. As a result, her children grew up loving and respecting her for it. She worked tirelessly to build a strong family bond between her children. Doris supported her children through school and in the extra-curricular activities they were involved in, such as baseball, basketball, Boy Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, gymnastics, track and soccer. She loved taking her kids to the beach, blueberry picking and apple picking. As each of her children carved out different journeys through life, she supported them and constantly expressed her immeasurable love for each of them. In 1974, Alfred and Doris divorced and she began working outside the home more while still bringing up five children. Doris worked as a hostess at the Steer House Restaurant in Lewiston. Afterwards, Doris worked as a hostess/dining room manager at the Roundhouse Motor Inn in Auburn for several years. She later became the Sales Director at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston where she worked for many years. It is in this position that she made connections with many local business leaders and set up events hosting national leaders such as George and Barbara Bush. Doris took pride in making special events such as weddings and anniversaries memorable for all involved. During this time Doris also worked to support the March of Dimes, a cause that she felt deeply about. After retiring she worked for TD Bank for a brief time. Prior to her retirement Doris took a trip of a lifetime with her daughters Linda and Susan, while Linda was stationed in Germany. They travelled through four countries; Germany, France, Austria and Italy. On this trip, Doris got to see Neuschwanstein Castle, St. Mark’s Square and Basilica and got to walk up inside The Leaning Tower of Pisa. One of Doris’ absolute joys was helping to bring up her grandchildren. She was blessed with ten grandsons and one great granddaughter. She setup a room in her home just so they could take turns sleeping over. They absolutely adored their grandmother and loved staying over her house. In this way, Doris was once again helping to create the strong family bond that she cherished so deeply. Whatever help or support her grandchildren needed she was there for them. She transported them to activities and sporting events and attended these events with them. She travelled to Winthrop, Texas and California just to spend time with all of them. She especially enjoyed her time on the beach in Newport, California with her grandsons.Later in life Doris was fortunate to be able to move into her own section of her daughter Susan’s home and lived comfortably there for many years. She also spent many months in Murphy, Texas with her daughter Jane and extended trips to stay with her daughter, Linda in Utah and Colorado. It was during one of her visits out West that she was able to travel with her sister Pauline and they enjoyed a wonderful visit to Yellowstone National Park. Doris is survived by her five children, Richard Theriault and his wife Sheri of Auburn; David Theriault and his wife Karen of Auburn; Linda Theriault-Eason and her husband Stuart of Denver, Colorado; Susan Nason and her husband John of Winthrop; and Jane Anderson and her husband Kevin of Murphy, Texas; grandsons Joseph Theriault, Kyle Theriault, John Nason, Jeremy Theriault, Jacob Nason, Corey Burgiel, Christian Burgiel, Ryan Theriault, Jordan Anderson and great- granddaughter Riley Theriault, sister Pauline Albert, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Christopher Theriault.Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Pinette, Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Attendance at the wake will be limited to 50 people at any one time. The family asks that all visitors wear masks to protect others. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, at Holy Family Church, Sabattus Street, Lewiston. Because of the local COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Funeral Mass will be by invitation only. Internment and committal prayers will take place immediately following the Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Cemetery Deer Rd., Lewiston. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com. Donations in Doris’ memory may be made to: Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, Maine 04240207-777-7740www.androscoggin.org/donate/

