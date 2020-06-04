OXFORD HILLS — Oxford Hills Community Education Exchange (Education Exchange) and Region 11 Oxford Hills Technical School are hosting a Virtual Job Fair to help support students and local businesses. Erica Watson, Executive Director of the Education Exchange hopes that “The Virtual Job Fair is one way we can help students and businesses connect during this challenging time. Businesses are welcome to list current openings and also post brief recorded interviews about their business.” The Virtual Job Fair is currently available at: https://www.ohts.net/virtual-job-fair and additional business listings are being accepted. Please contact Erica Watson at: [email protected] to participate.

Oxford Hills Community Education Exchange was established in 1993 when a group of concerned citizens and business leaders came together to discuss the aspirations of students within the Oxford Hills region and the loss of students from the region after high school graduation. Since then OHCEE has been providing services to students within the Oxford Hills school district and Region 11 technical school. OHCEE services include, community business partnerships, community internships for junior and senior high school students, financial literacy within the middle and high school, Aspire Higher scholarships and programs, and improving post-secondary aspirations and continued technical education.

