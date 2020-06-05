Kudos to Gov. Janet Mills’ new order, effective June 5, requiring all businesses that allow public entry to post signage that requires all non-exempt customers to wear a mask. On my last three trips to the local Oxford Walmart, there was a majority of people without masks.

What good does it do for people to wear masks to protect “others” when “others” don’t give a flip about them?

The executive order “authorizes” store management to refuse entry for non-compliance. People with breathing problems are exempt, as well as children under age 2. According to the Walmart manager I spoke with, store employees cannot question a customer about their medical condition. So there is no “teeth” in that executive order; law enforcement will not intervene and store personnel don’t want a confrontation.

Reminds me of a proverb: “A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.”

The chain of protection against COVID-19 is weakened by so many people in non-compliance, who emulate their leader in the White House, who shuns medical and scientific advice with his own ignorant and dangerous theories.

In the interest of public safety, a requirement should be made for unmasked people to show a doctor’s certificate for a breathing problem (non-specific, to protect patient privacy). Make available a standardized form, distributed to all medical providers and given to patients for presentation.

The “honor system” isn’t working and people should show consideration for others, especially the elderly and immunity compromised.

Ernie Martin, Norway

