FARMINGTON — The Diabetes Prevention Program is now being offered in a live, online format. MaineHealth offers the program free.

The program, offered by MaineHealth, provides a year of support from a trained lifestyle instructor, as well as peer support within a group setting. Using Zoom, classes meet weekly for 16 weeks, then once or twice a month for the rest of the year. Each session offers live instruction and discussion.

Those wishing may take a one-minute quiz (https://mainehealth2.formstack.com/forms/diabetes_risk_test) to see if they are at risk of diabetes.

This program will help participants learn how to eat better and be more active, develop skills to make healthier choices and get long-term support to help maintain healthy lifestyle changes.

The online class times are as follows and will begin as soon as they fill: Mondays at noon or 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays at 8 p.m.; Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; or Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

To sign up or for more information, contact [email protected] or call 207-661-7294.

