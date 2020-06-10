LEWISTON – Alexina Caron, 92, of Auburn passed away peacefully at Russell Park Rehab on June 4, 2020.She was born Sept. 1, 1927 in Van Buren to Bertha and Fred Bouchard.She worked for 30 years at Bates Mill until her retirement. Many of her winters were spent in Fort Myers, Fla. where she made many friends she enjoyed very much. She loved line dancing, playing cards, eating out with friends and just being around people.In her later years she enjoyed visits from her friend, Lydia, sipping wine and sitting on her deck in the summer. She got to live at home, where she wanted to be until the last few weeks. Her son, Richard, lived with her for these last years so she could do that. Alexina was predeceased by her husbands, Samuel Lachance, Paul Caron and her 20 year partner, Ray Christner; her son, Ronald Lachance, her daughter, Gloria Burnham; grandson, Devin Burnham; and sister, Gloria.She is survived by her son, Richard Lachance and his wife, Janis; grandchildren, Lucas Lachance, Jonni Lachance and her partner Tony Cortez, Nathan Lachance and his wife, Amber, Shane Burnham Dufour and her husband, Alfred; her son-in-law, David Burnham and sister-in-law, Lorrie Caron; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Molly and Arthur; brothers, Rosaire and Lucien, sisters, Dory, Pat and Lorraine; as well as many nieces and nephews.Online condolences can be left for Alexina’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home Lewiston followed by interment at 11:15 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery.Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240, 207-784-4584. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alexina’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital at http://www.stjude.org.

