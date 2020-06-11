Norway Memorial Library is now offering Parking Lot Pickup of library materials. During this time, people may request items from the library?s collection using the online catalog, email, or phone.

To use the Minerva online library catalog, click the link from the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us and place holds on items owned by Norway Memorial Library.

Send emails to [email protected] Provide your name, library card number, telephone number, and the items you?d like to borrow.

To make a request by phone, or for assistance and more information, dial 743-5309 ext. 1.

Once your request is received, library staff will gather the items, check them out and place them in a new, clean bag. To pick up library items, go to the library parking lot off Greenleaf Ave. Remain in your car. Call 743-5309 ext. 1 and library staff will bring your items to the parking lot. Staff members will wear a mask or face shield and wear gloves while handling materials. Books are checked out for three weeks.

Return items to book return boxes located on the library’s front porch or along the driveway to the parking lot. Library staff will not handle returning items during a pickup transaction. When items are returned, they are quarantined for up to seven days before they are checked in and available to others.

If borrowers would like assistance with selecting items or have questions about this service, please call 743-5309 ext. 1.

