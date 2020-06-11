ORONO — Maine AgrAbility and the Maine CITE Coordinating Center will host a free webinar on accessibility for school and community gardens from 1–2 p.m., EDT, June 16.
Webinar topics will focus on planning community and school gardens for users of all ages and abilities, including the use of adaptive garden tools.
The webinar is free; registration is required. Information on registration and accommodation requests are on the Maine AgrAbility website.
Maine AgrAbility, a collaborative project of University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One, is dedicated to helping farmers, fishermen and forest workers work safely and more productively. For more information contact 207.944.1533, [email protected]
