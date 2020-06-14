LEWISTON — Gerard and Simone (Landry) Mathieu were honored on their 70th wedding anniversary with a gathering of 14 family members. Cake and ice cream were served.

The couple was married in Lewiston on June 3, 1950. Simone took on the job of homemaker while Gerard worked at several jobs through the years, retiring at age 62 from a job at the GE plant in Auburn.

The couple has three sons, Daniel and wife Karen from Turner; Kenneth in Lewiston; and Larry in Sabattus.

« Previous

Next »