LISBON FALLS — Meagan Thomas of Lisbon Falls, the daughter of Lawrence Thomas Sr. and Diane Thomas of Lisbon, and Kyle Golding, also of Lisbon Falls, the son of John Golding II of Freeport, announce their engagement.
The future bride graduated from Lisbon High School in 2012 and the University of Southern Maine in 2016 with a BSN. She works as an RN at CMMC and Clover Manor.
The future groom graduated from Freeport High School in 2006. He works as a line cook at Toddy Brook Golf Course.
The wedding is planned for Sept. 19, 2020, at Beaver Park in Lisbon.
