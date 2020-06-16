LEWISTON – Mr. Victor F. Champagne, 74, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Portland following an extended illness with his two children by his side. Victor was born in Lewiston, Aug. 20, 1945 to the late Joseph Champagne and Irene Jalbert. He would join the United States Army in 1967 with the 71st Mechanized Division stationed between Germany and Vietnam. Once he was honorably discharged, he would find work around the state in various construction jobs until settling and retiring with Commercial Paving for over 20 years. He would often fondly reflect on his time as an equipment operator, and loved construction work as a whole. Victor was very social and loved a conversation with anyone. He was a lifetime member of the Past-time Club in Lewiston and a lifetime member of the Voltigeur Snow Shoe Club. He also enjoyed his pastime of Cribbage, Bingo, Puzzle Making and cheating at card playing with the family for fun. Victor is predeceased by two children, Donald and Laure Champagne; and his wife, Carol Champagne. Mr. Champagne is survived by his children, Kevin Champagne, fiancée Missy, along with granddaughter Kylie of Bangor; Beth, and husband “T.J.” Couillard of Monmouth, stepchildren, Alan Nickerson of Auburn, Joey Nickerson of Otisfield, Becky Johnson of Lewiston; and several step-grandchildren; his sister, Gisele and Paul Landry of Lewiston, brother, Richard and Jane Champagne of Lewiston; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Maine Medical Center CICU staff for the care and communication they have provided. Victor had requested for no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on June 19 at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel/ Columbarium, Lewiston Maine. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

