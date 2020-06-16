Androscoggin County

• Blade Derboghosian, 25, of Mechanic Falls, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and criminal restraint, 7:59 p.m. Monday at 4 School St. in Mechanic Falls.

• Louis Fournier, 41, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at 23 Dunlop Ave. in Mechanic Falls.

• Shauna Mercier, 33, of Turner, on a probation hold, 10:01 p.m. Monday on Beaver Road in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Josue Kabombo, 38, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:38 a.m. Tuesday at 98 Winter St.

Lewiston

• Timothy West, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of illegal possession of firearms and a probation hold, 12:21 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Bartlett St.

• Mustaf Abdille, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:31 p.m. Tuesday at 18 Blake St.

filed under: