AUBURN – Roberta A. McCaslin Bourassa, 81, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Rockland, October 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Isaac L. McCaslin and Sylvia (Sweetland) McCaslin.She attended Rockland and Brunswick schools. On July 1, 1961, she married Arthur E. Bourassa of Lewiston. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.She loved spending time with her grandkids and attending many of their events. She also enjoyed spending time with family during the holidays.She is survived by two sons Luke Bourassa and wife Shirley Bourassa of Lewiston and Matthew Bourassa of Auburn; one granddaughter Katie Bourassa. Two grandsons Evan Bourassa and fiancé Brianna Ivy and Griffin Bourassa, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; one son, Mark Bourassa; sisters, Priscilla Hoyt, Virginia Trahan, Dorothy Sherman and Nancy Lynn; brothers, Julius McCaslin, Robert McCaslin, Isaac McCaslin and Jack Pauley.The family would like to give a special thank you to St Marys Hospital and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the care she was given during this time.Family and friends are invited to visit Monday June 22, at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, beginning at 11 a.m., one hour prior to graveside committal prayers scheduled at 12 p.m., at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Health reminder from State of Maine CDC requires face covering and social distancing at these events during this epidemic.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

