Maine’s 16 counties are now in sync when it comes to reopening: Restaurants and fitness centers were allowed to begin welcoming guests inside in all of them Wednesday.

Restaurant diners were urged to call ahead because some restaurateurs were sticking to outdoor dining for the time being.

Only 50 people are allowed in one room at a time; they also must be kept 6 feet apart, whether dining inside or outside.

Also Wednesday, bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen for outdoor seated service, while gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors were allowed to welcome guests inside if they choose to do so.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the changes Monday, saying new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations stabilized in Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties, allowing the state to loosen restrictions.

