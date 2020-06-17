Bea Mathieu, left, and her daughter Nicole Mathieu eat in at Rolly’s Diner in Auburn on Wednesday. Rolly’s has been open for outdoor dining for several weeks, but Wednesday was the first day that indoor dining was allowed by the state of Maine. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Maine’s 16 counties are now in sync when it comes to reopening: Restaurants and fitness centers were allowed to begin welcoming guests inside in all of them Wednesday.

Kristina Shorey takes an order to the dining room at Governor's Restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday morning. Wednesday was the first day that restaurants could serve food in their dining rooms after public health measures were eased.

Restaurant diners were urged to call ahead because some restaurateurs were sticking to outdoor dining for the time being.

Only 50 people are allowed in one room at a time; they also must be kept 6 feet apart, whether dining inside or outside.

Also Wednesday, bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen for outdoor seated service, while gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors were allowed to welcome guests inside if they choose to do so.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the changes Monday, saying new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations stabilized in Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties, allowing the state to loosen restrictions.

