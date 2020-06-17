Maine’s 16 counties are now in sync when it comes to reopening: Restaurants and fitness centers were allowed to begin welcoming guests inside in all of them Wednesday.
Restaurant diners were urged to call ahead because some restaurateurs were sticking to outdoor dining for the time being.
Only 50 people are allowed in one room at a time; they also must be kept 6 feet apart, whether dining inside or outside.
Also Wednesday, bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen for outdoor seated service, while gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors were allowed to welcome guests inside if they choose to do so.
Gov. Janet Mills announced the changes Monday, saying new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations stabilized in Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties, allowing the state to loosen restrictions.
HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT EATING IN RESTAURANTS?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Hearings for Maine aquaculture leases still on hold
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Local restaurants start serving food inside today
-
Sports
Maine outdoor wellness classes give some sense of normalcy during pandemic
-
Connections
Potato recipe challenge to help parish food ministries
-
Connections
Trail project underway at Narramissic Farm in Bridgton