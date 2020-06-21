Church cancels chicken pie supper for summer
HARRISON — The Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church has had to make the decision to cancel the monthly chicken pie suppers. Because of the coronavirus and concern for the health and safety of guests and church cookers and servers, as well as the difficulty in complying with the CDC guidelines for social distancing, wearing of masks, and not having large indoor gatherings, the congregation thought it best to cancel for this summer season.
This year will be the first time in over 25 years there have been no church suppers. Even if there were a drive-by rather than eat-in meal, it would be difficult to get the quantity of chicken needed, prepare the chicken and make the pies themselves without being in violation of the guidelines.
It is the hope that suppers will return next summer.
