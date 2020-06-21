AUBURN — The city of Auburn’s Grab ‘N Go grocery program added a little surprise with Wednesday’s pick-up, just in time for Father’s Day. Through the coordination of a local community member, Tizz Crowley, several volunteers stepped up to create 75 Father’s Day gifts to be passed out with the grocery boxes.
Five local community members arranged this special gift: Ed and Sheila Desgrosseilliers on behalf of the Auburn Democrats, Joan Pedersen, Mary Roussel and Tizz Crowley.
“Once again our amazing community continues to perform selfless acts of kindness,” said Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best. “These gifts brought joy to many families that really need it right now.”
The Grab ‘N Go grocery program is scheduled to continue through the end of August and is free for any Auburn resident. If in need of food, reach out to the Auburn Recreation Department at 207-333-6611. For information on how to support the program, contact Best at [email protected]
