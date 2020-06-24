Elderly isolation from family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions has made internet access more important than ever before for senior citizens. Access allows the elderly to stay in touch via Facetime, emails and social media channels.

Everyone in Maine should have access to broadband and I encourage people to get out and vote “yes” on Question 1 to build a better internet for Maine people.

My 90-year-old mother lives at an independent living residence in Lewiston and, during this pandemic, she cannot have any outside visitors in her apartment. The isolation would be too much if not for her ability to Facetime her children and grandchildren, as well as play her card games on the iPad.

She is fortunate to live in an area where the internet is available, but there are many elderly people who live in more rural areas that do not have access to broadband. We have all seen how important a good connection is during this pandemic for students; the elderly are no different.

Question 1 is a smart investment that will be matched by $30 million from private, federal and local funds, tripling the impact.

I urge others to get out and vote “yes” on this ballot question on July 14.

Joline Bell, Litchfield

« Previous

Next »