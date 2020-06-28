We got to know Ned Claxton during his first Maine Senate campaign in 2018 and continue to be impressed by his energy, intelligence and work ethic.

Claxton’s long career as a family physician taught him to listen openly and to seek workable solutions. He has brought these vital skills to the Senate, working on bi-partisan solutions to Maine’s toughest problems.

Bringing his health care expertise to the legislative process, he worked on a number of health-related bills, including the Patients First legislative package focused on lowering prescription drug prices for Mainers.

In this time of division and uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to have a committed, knowledgeable, skilled state senator with a bi-partisan approach representing all of us in District 20.

We encourage others in the district to stand with us in voting to re-elect Sen. Ned Claxton.

Debra and Douglas Smith, New Gloucester

« Previous

Next »