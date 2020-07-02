AUGUSTA — A new program at the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) provides those considering college with a free one-credit course, Jumpstart: Managing Early Success in College. The seven-week seminar begins July 13 and will cover subjects designed to give students the skills to succeed from day one. Topics will cover fitting into college life, computer competency, study skills, note taking, time management, test anxiety, information literacy, and career planning. Students in the program can receive local support at our UMA Rumford Center.

“This program is for anyone wanting to learn more about the college experience or get a head on their first year at UMA,” explained Jonathan Henry, UMA Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing. “If you are coming straight to college from high school, considering higher education to prepare for a career change, or completing your degree after a few years away, this course is for you. Everyone can benefit from the skills, insights, and tips to navigating the college experience that are part of this program,” Henry continued. “We really want to take the mystery out of what it takes to be successful and help students hit the ground running when the fall semester begins.”

The two-hour weekly classes, using Zoom conferencing, will incorporate both real time video participation and online learning content. In addition, students will have access to academic success coaching and the opportunity to connect with other Jumpstart participants. Those successfully completing the program will receive a $200 voucher toward the purchase of textbooks in their first semester at UMA.

For more information about the program and how to apply, please visit uma.edu/jumpstart.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.

