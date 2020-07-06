The following 19 organizations in Maine each received a forgivable loan of between $5 million and $10 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

• Alcom LLC

• Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker Inc.

• Continuum Health Services Inc.

• Darling’s

• Somic America Inc.

• Spectrum Health Care Partners P.A.

• Baker Newman & Noyes P.A. LLC

• Crooker Construction Inc.

• Woodland Pulp LLC

• Androscoggin Home Health Care Services Inc.

• Husson University

• Mount Desert Island Hospital

• New England Life Care Inc.

• Penobscot Community Health Center

• Intermed P.A.

• Diversified Holdings Co.

• Lee Holding Co.

• Saturn Associates Inc.

• V.I.P. Inc.

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration

