100 Years Ago: 1920

It has been announced that Bradford Peck of Lew!ston has been invited to address the convention of the Committee of Forty-Eight to be held in Chicago on July 10.

50 Years Ago: 1970

R. I. Mitchell of Auburn, has bought the home of Dr. Frederick Holler at 41 Marshall Ave., Auburn formerly owned by Attorney John G. Marshall. Mitchell has sold his Lake Shore Drive home to Robert Ochs, manager of Lewiston’s RCA plant. Dr. Holler will return to Albany, N.Y.

25 Years Ago: 1995

E.H. Larrabee of New Durham, N.H, was one of the antique clock collectors who had a fascinating display at the Nortands during last month’s Heritage Days. Among his collection were three Depression-Era clocks which featured “FDR — the Man of the Hour” and his “New Deal” and two workmen celebrating the end of Prohibition. Larrabee has about 200 clocks in his collection. Another exhibitor, Carroll Morse of Woolwich, displayed clocks with wooden works, made in the mid-1600s so common people could have clocks. Both men are members of the Maine Chapter the National Association 89 of Watch and Clock Collectors. ”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

