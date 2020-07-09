WALES — The fire department posted a video of flames traveling up a tree trunk after a lightning strike Wednesday.
Units responded to the fire on Leeds Junction Road.
When asked “Is the whole inside on fire?” in the comments of the Facebook post showing the video, the fire department answered yes and it was travelling up the trunk.
No further damage and no injuries were reported.
