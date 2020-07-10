State Farm is taking grant applications

PORTLAND — State Farm is offering the State Farm Neighborhood Assist® grant program, for its ninth year. As in the past, the top 40 causes with the most public votes will each receive a $25,000 grant, with awards totaling $1 million.

The application window opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, on www.neighborhoodassist.com and closes once 2,000 applications are received. Anyone living in the U.S., 18 years old or older, is eligible to apply. One submission a person will be accepted.

After the application window ends, a State Farm review committee will read and narrow down the submissions to 200 finalists. Once identified, the top 200 causes will appear on www.neighborhoodassist.com to be voted on by the public. The voting phase is Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

The 40 causes with the most votes will each receive a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced Nov. 4. For more information, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com .

Veterans’ bureau continues COVID-19 protocol

AUGUSTA — In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) will continue to serve the public by phone appointment, the use of video appointments and a video intercom system with secure drop boxes for customers who wish to deliver documents in person.

MBVS has six field offices across the state, in Caribou, Machias, Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, Springvale, an office at the VA Maine Healthcare System at Togus and a central office at Camp Keyes. All offices are staffed and open to assist veterans by phone appointment or Skype appointment.

Any veteran wishing to speak with a veteran service officer should complete a form and return it to MBVS. Forms can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the office on the back of the form. Forms can be found on the homepage of the website, www.maine.gov/veterans.

SeniorsPlus accepting referrals for Meals on Wheels

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, is currently accepting referrals for its Meals on Wheels program serving Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Homebound individuals 60 years of age and older and disabled adults under age 60 who are unable to shop, prepare or cook meals for themselves, are likely to qualify for Meals on Wheels. Currently, with the ongoing threat of COVID-19, some of the traditional client qualifiers are broader to accommodate more of the newly homebound.

To apply, contact SeniorsPlus at 800-427-1241. Applicants should be prepared to provide personal information such as name, address, phone number and health status. All information is kept confidential.

