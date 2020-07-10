FARMINGTON — Representative Scott Landry, who is serving his first term in the Maine House of

Representatives, has announced that he will seek re-election as the State Representative for

Farmington and New Sharon.

Landry served on the Legislature’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee and briefly on the

Healthcare, Insurance and Financial Services Committee during a colleague’s extended absence.

“Serving as a representative for my friends and neighbors is truly humbling and a great honor,” said

Landry. “The real meaning of the job was revealed to me during the tragic accident last September at the

LEAP central office and during the current pandemic. Helping Franklin County residents in their

struggle to navigate the unemployment services system and figure out the rules of the shutdown is a

full-time job. It is very satisfying knowing that I can help.”

In addition to his duties as a legislator, Landry currently serves as a selectperson in Farmington

and on the board of directors for the Kingfield POPS, High Peaks Alliance and Life Enrichment

Advancing People, or LEAP. Landry is committed to promoting economic growth in Franklin

County.

Landry, who is retired from Shiretown Insurance Agency, resides in Farmington with his wife, Brenda.

They have a small farm on which they raise Katahdin sheep, Hereford cattle, chickens and bees and

have a large garden. They have seven children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“I am disappointed that I can’t be out knocking on doors and talking with folks face to face, but

protecting the health of our community is more important,” said Landry. “However, I am always

available to talk about where I stand on an issue or my work this past session in Augusta.”

Landry is running as a clean election candidate and contributions of $5 can be made to his campaign

by logging on to the Maine Clean Election website at: maine.gov/cleanelections.

