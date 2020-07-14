MARYVILLE, Tenn. – Donald Andrew Estes, 67, born Oct. 21, 1952 was originally from Auburn, Maine. He departed this life at home with his family at his side to make heaven his eternal home on July 12, 2020. He was a resident of Blount County for over 30+ years, working at McGhee Tyson Airport.He leaves behind his two daughters, three sons, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Melissa Coulter, Donna Estes, Thomas Hunt, Eric Hunt, and Caleb Williams.This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. How much you weigh?www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812