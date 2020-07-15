AREA — Every summer the Maine Humanities Council hosts Read ME, a state-wide discussion held at local libraries to engage readers with two Maine authors. With the vast majority of libraries only open for curbside pick-up during the pandemic, the Council has transitioned to online book groups. This year’s summer program will discuss “The Vigilance of Stars” by Wilton author Patricia O’Donnell and “Roughhouse Friday” by Brunswick writer Jaed Coffin.

“The core is that it’s a well-known Maine author recommending two other Maine authors that may not be as well known by everybody in this state,” Program Officer of Maine Humanities Council Nicole Rancourt said in a phone interview.

Portland-based fiction writer Lily King selected the two books to be featured in the Read ME program which was a tremendous acknowledgement for O’Donnell who considers King her favorite Maine author.

“That was a big thrill for me to know that Lily King read the book. A. read it, and B. liked it well enough to choose it for this, very encouraging,” O’Donnell said in a phone interview.

The Maine Humanities Council will work with participating libraries to host virtual author events and book groups, a format that Rancourt said has been a success.

“When we couldn’t meet in person anymore, we really wanted to maintain some structure that allowed all of our book groups around the state to try and still convene and stay connected,” Rancourt said.

The Council worked with their discussion facilitators and local libraries to move current book groups onto Zoom where participants were connecting across the state.

“This is enabling us an opportunity to experiment with really having a state-wide book discussion because geography doesn’t matter on the virtual platform,” Rancourt said. “You could have community members from Presque Isle to Kittery who participate in the same room, using Zoom as the room, in a book discussion which is really awesome to consider happening.”

This same virtual format will be used to connect people across Maine as they read and discuss O’Donnell’s novel and Coffin’s memoir. Participating libraries have several copies of the two books available for patrons and will host book groups online with the Council’s facilitators. However, if a local library is not participating in the Read ME program, readers can now join another participating library’s discussion group remotely.

“It’s really enabled us to broaden our view of what makes a good discussion and in what ways can be interesting and meaningful for different kinds of interactions with folks across the state,” Rancourt said.

Director of Jay-Niles Memorial Library Tamara Hoke has not participated in the Maine Humanities’ Read ME program in the past, but sees this virtual format as a unique opportunity to reconnect with her patrons. She said the selection of O’Donnell’s novel prompted her to participate in the program.

“We haven’t taken part in the past, but when I discovered that Pat O’Donnell’s book, “Vigilance of Stars” was to be included, I registered with Maine Humanities to take part,” Hoke said in an email. “Our Maine Book Group read this book last Fall and loved it.”

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library currently offers curbside pick-up by emailing Hoke at [email protected]ynileslibrary.com or contacting the library through its Facebook page.

“The librarian uses a new pair of gloves to select the materials off the shelf, places them in unused plastic bags, writes the patron’s first name on it, and then places the bag under the library portico. The patron is then notified that his or her materials are ready for pick-up,” Hoke said.

To kick off the summer reading program, authors Coffin, King and O’Donnell will be featured on Maine Public Radio’s show “Maine Calling” on Friday, July 17, at 1 p.m. The Council will be posting on its website additional author events that will hosted over Zoom for anyone to attend.

