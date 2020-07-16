Saint Joseph’s

STANDISH — Colby Ventresca of Norway, has been named to the Saint Joseph’s College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better, successfully complete all courses for which the student is registered with no grade less than a B-, and must carry a course load of 14 credits minimum. Ventresca is a Sports Management major.

Saint Anselm

MANCHESTER, NH — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Nicole A. DePaolo, a Behavioral Neuroscience major in the class of 2023 from Fryeburg, ME, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

UMaine – Orono



ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 4,201 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,763 are from Maine, 1,329 are from 41 other states and 108 are from 43 countries other than the U.S. The following local students were named to the list:

Albany Township – Jillian Thielbar

Bethel – Jacob Babbidge, Emily Hanscom, Emalee Harrington, Tucker Hayward, Brynne Speakman, Willis Steven and Souix Tuttle

Bridgton – Douglas Mayo, Matthew Mayo, Anne Sheehan and Haley Usilton

Bryant Pond – Colton Carson

Casco – Colby Emmertz, Abby Green, Emily Jackson and Kaylyn Jordan

Fryeburg – Samantha Johnson and Casey Kneissler

Greenwood – Samuel Stone

Harrison – Isaiah Carter, Gunnar Docos, Brenna Macneil, Hayley McLeod and Nick Soucy

Hartford – Tucker Olsen and Shane St Pierre

Hebron – Victoria Eichorn, Nathan Godbout and Jodie Sheets

Lovell – Mariah Davis and Spencer Thomas

Mechanic Falls – Samuel Roy and Elizabeth Tibbets

Naples – Meghan Boos, Lily Charpentier, Marcus Devoe and Leia Hodgdon

Norway – Brian Cook, Casey Cossar, Luck Haviland, Kelton Loper, Nate McNutt, Jasmine Roy, Airikah Simons, Julyan West and Christian Wynott

Oxford – Bennett Dorion and Davis Turner

Paris – Kaisa Heikkinen

South Paris – Madi Bangs, Sarah Grillo, Arianna Meserve, Nathanael Shaw and Haid Tanous

Sumner – Maggie Bragg, Bri Damon, Reilley Hicks and Amanda Paradis

Turner – Tamra Benson, Liz Goulette, Nathanael Goulette, Chad Morin, Allie Nutting, Oren Shaw, Abigail Varney and Hannah Varney

UMaine – Farmington

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.

Bridgton: Mark Mayo

Bryant Pond: Koley True

Buckfield: Wheeler Lowell, Abigail Shields, Andrew Warren

Fryeburg: Reece Kneissler, River Lusky

Greenwood: Paige Dutterer, Harrison: Kirsten Edwards

Hartford: Kali Litchfield, Elaine Randolph

Naples: Emma Brown, Samantha Pond

Norway: Marie Martin, Jordan Stevens, Erika Whitman

Otisfield: Jarret Bundy, Krystin Paine

South Paris: Miranda Gould, Emily Lathrop, Caitlyn Riggott, Kelsey Riggott

Waterford: Alyssa Morin.

« Previous

filed under: