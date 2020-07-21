CORRECTION: The following brief, originally published Saturday, July 18, contained some inaccurate information.

WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library’s 11th annual lobster roll lunch packed to go will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. The Friends of the Library will offer lobster or chicken salad to be picked up across from the library, 17 Old Winthrop Road. The lunch, which costs $10 for the chicken salad, $20 for the lobster roll, must be preordered and prepaid.

The lunch box will include clear lobster mixed with a hint of mayo in a toasted bun with a bit of lettuce, along with homemade blueberry cake, chips and pickles. Chicken salad will also be offered with the same fixings. Rolls, cake and drinks will be available.

Orders will be confirmed and a pick-up time decided. Face coverings will be required. To order and prepay call Holly at 207-685-9005 or email [email protected] no later than Thursday, July 30. Send checks, by Saturday, July 25, made out to Friends of the Library and send to Cary Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Wayne ME 04284.

For more information, call Holly at 207-685-9005 or Kim at 207-685-4506.