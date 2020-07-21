JAY – Ian M. Fournier, 37, of Jay, beloved son of David and Robin (Gajdukow) Fournier, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Jay.He was born in Farmington, Oct. 19, 1982, and was a 2001 graudate of Mt. Blue High School, where he was a member of the basketball team all four years. He attended Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY and then proceeded to work for many years at the Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro, Vt. Although Ian’s life posed many challenges, the pockets of his generosity, compassion, creativity, and engaging wit touched, and impacted many.He is survived by his parents, David and Robin of Wilton; paternal grandmother, Lorette Fournier Chabot of Farmington; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Armand Fournier, maternal grandparents, Michael and Jeanne Gajdukow; and an infant child, Peter James.There will be no services at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I am living, my baby you’ll be…..” Goodnight, “Boy-Wonder.”Please share memories and photos in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care is being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to NAMI Maine 52 Water St. Hallowell, ME 04347 ornamimaine.org

