Who likes ice cream? We all like ice cream! Now, how about chocolate, silly question! Sometimes when shopping in the grocery store we may be lured into the freezer section containing ice cream. There are all sorts of low fat versions, whipped, double whipped, sugar free, the list goes on and on. Do we really need to “skip the fat?” Well, if you fell prey to all the advertising that claims these renegade ice cream versions are as good as full fat, guess what? You can make a sauce to cover it all up! Voila! Dessert sauces save the day!

Ganache Chocolate Sauce

This is so easy and delicious:

1 cup heavy cream. Heat so that it is hot but not boiling. Add 12 ounces chocolate chips to the hot cream, stir and melt the chips.The minute the chips are all melted it is ready. Never boil chocolate, it will burn! Serve!

Hint: Adding 2 Tablespoons corn syrup to chocolate sauce or frostings makes them shiny. Try it.

Fresh Strawberry Sauce

Puree 1 pint of strawberries. In a sauce pan, pour the pureed strawberries, add 2 Tablespoon sugar, 2 teaspoons lemon juice. Simmer for 5 minutes. Delish !

