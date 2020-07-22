REGION — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is excited to offer this year’s Summer Experience. In light of the current pandemic, we have made some adjustments to incorporate additional safety measures and precautions. We are running only one session, July 27 – July 31 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. We are limiting participation to only eight (8) students (so register early)! This year our Summer Experience will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on Middle Street. This will allow us more space to physically distance during the times we are inside. United Way will offer face coverings, wipes and hand sanitizer, and of course encourage regular hand washing practices.

This experience is open to any student in Greater Franklin County (including Livermore and Livermore Falls) that will be going into eighth or ninth grade this Fall. United Way will provide lunch, snacks, drinks and mileage reimbursement to get kids to/from the program. We will have guest speakers, visits to partners, projects and volunteer opportunities. Students will have the chance to:

• Meet and socialize with peers (physically distanced, of course)

• Learn about valuable community resources

• Identify a need the student sees in the community

• Begin to address the need with a Day of Impact project

• Develop leadership skills (like communication skills, presentation skills, project management skills, budgeting skills and more)

• Learn the value of volunteering

• Implement a project on a budget

And most importantly? Learn that your voice, your input and your actions are valuable and needed in your community.

We are grateful to our generous sponsors: Skowhegan Savings Bank and Home Auto Group! They are very dedicated to our youth and the development of young leaders. Interested students, parents, case managers, etc. should call 778-5048 for more information or to sign up over the phone.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

