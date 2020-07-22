100 Years Ago: 1920

The four ornamental light brackets on the front of the Main Street Central Maine Power office building in Lewiston, which have just been put in place, add the finishing touch to a fine addition to the street. They were lit for the first time Wednesday night and improved the front of the building.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Typically summer is the backyard carnival and that time of year has arrived again. The yard of Mr. and Mrs Marcel E. Moore, 91 East Ave., Lewiston, will become a beehive of activity on July 29

when their daughters, France and Theresa, host a carnival to benefit the muscular dystrophy drive for funds. Assisting them with the arrangements are Ann Plourde and Kim Asselin. Events will get underway at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and featured will be a puppet show, a marble shoot, pitch the penny, a bean bag toss and milk bottle drop. If it rains, the carnival will be held the following day.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Poland Bicentennial Committee has announced arrangements for its 200th anniversary celebration set for July 21 to 23. The weekend will begin Friday evening, with a historical display at the Town Hall arranged by David Tedford and Glen Torrey from 6-9 p.m. Historical exhibits will include scrapbooks and photographs of Poland’s past, old-time kitchen gadgets, farm tools and other memorabilia. Saturday morning, a parade arranged by Patricia Nash, vice chairwoman of the committee, is slated to step off from the Five Corners at 10 a.m., travel south on Route 26 and disband at the Fire/Rescue Station. Many local organizations are entering floats and there will be old fashioned cars, bands, clowns and local dignitaries in the parade. Starting around 11:30 a.m., the “Santa Comes to Poland Committee” will have a local carnival on the Poland School Grounds. Ed Morris, the Balloon Zoo, will be strolling the grounds as well. All carnival activities are free. At 11:30 a.m., the Poland Community Church will be offering a chicken/lobster barbecue on the church grounds.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

