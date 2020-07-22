How can former Gov. Paul LePage, or anyone, criticize Gov. Janet Mills for her decision-making for the state of Maine during the coronavirus pandemic? The majority of Mainers are following her suggestions and mandates and Maine is among the safest places to be during the pandemic.

Look at what is happening in Florida, Texas, Arizona, etc. Does LePage think those governors are doing a better job than Gov. Mills?

Look at the long lines and the troubles with testing in those states.

I was tested recently and I got my results (negative) within 24 hours. Also, I only had to wait in line for a few minutes, not hours and hours.

If Paul LePage wants to be governor again, let him go back to Florida and run for office there.

Marta Clements, Bryant Pond

