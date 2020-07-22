BRUNSWICK – Irene R. St. Denis, 91, and a longtime resident of Lewiston, died early Friday morning July 17, 2020, at the Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick, with family at her side. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 14, 1929, a daughter of Edgar and Alice (Breton) Robichaud. Irene was educated in Lewiston schools, and graduated from Lewiston High School with the class of 1946. On June 24, 1950, she married Robert St. Denis. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing on January 11, 2009. Irene worked in the clerical and administrative field and spent many of those years in the Administrative offices of St. Mary’s School of Nursing until her retirement.

Irene was a parishioner of the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul. Among her favorite enjoyments were playing bingo and cards, watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, and watching hockey. She loved spending time with her family and truly enjoyed the special times with her grandchildren through their frequent visits. She enjoyed spending summers at the family camp in Harpswell with her family and friends. Irene was a loving, devoted, and extremely kind wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She leaves behind her daughter Anne Moreau and her husband Phil of Greene;

her son Gerry St. Denis and his wife Kelly of Harpswell; eight grandchildren, Andrew and James Moreau, Elizabeth Moreau-Perry, Thom and Tim Stretton, and Gregory, Michael, and Kerri St. Denis; three great-grandchildren Sam, Alex, and Natalie; her brother Robert Robichaud and wife Claudette of Lewiston and several nieces and nephews.

Irene was predeceased by a daughter Diane Stretton, a granddaughter Angel Alice Stretton, and a sister Lucille Savard.

A Memorial Service will take place Fri. 9 AM at FORTIN / LEWISTON. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.

A Memorial Service will take place Fri. 9 AM at FORTIN / LEWISTON. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home and Cremation Service 70 Horton St. LEWISTON 784-4584.

Those wishing may make donations in her memory to Make-A-Wish of Maine,

66 Mussey Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074.

