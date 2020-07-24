NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire — The Mount Washington Observatory has announce the Science in the Mountains (SITM) year-round virtual lecture series. The series will feature weather-focused presentations from observatory staff and other field experts.

Science in the Mountains presenters will deliver educational topics for a general weather-loving audience by providing lectures about scientific research, stories and issues happening in the White Mountain Region and in the broader meteorological and climatological community.

“We are excited to move SITM to this virtual program because it really extends the reach for weather fans and MWO followers,” said Director of Science and Education Brian Fitzgerald. “Each lecture will take a deep dive into the many fascinating aspects of weather in its behavior from extreme weather and its cause to the history of many extreme weather events that have impacted our region.”

The program is free and will be hosted on Zoom and streamed via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays. Viewers are encouraged to register for the individual lectures that can be found on mountwashington.org. The programs will also be recorded and posted to mountwashington.org and available on YouTube.

The schedule for this summer is as follows:

July 28: “Mount Washington Observatory: 87 Years of Observation, People & Stories”; Nate Iannuccillo, MWO weather observer/education specialist, and Brian Fitzgerald, MWO director of science & education.

Since re-occupying the summit in 1932, weather observers atop Mount Washington have recorded the weather around the clock, amassing one of North America’s longest-running climate records. Along the way, observers have recorded world record wind speeds, adopted cats, supported rescues and cooked Thanksgiving turkeys for co-workers and visitors. Join MWO staff as they share how life and work at 6,288 feet have changed and what remains the same at this unique and extreme weather outpost.

Aug. 11: “Thunderstorms, Lightning & Lightning Safety”; Nicole Tallman & Nate Iannuccillo, MWO weather observer/education specialists, and John Jensenius, meteorologist, lightning safety specialist, National Lightning Safety Council.

In the two-part program learn about how blue skies can give way to towering supercell thunderstorms capable of producing hail, damaging winds, flash floods and lightning. Then Jensenius will cut through the folklore and misconceptions to help stay safe during thunderstorms.

Aug. 25: “The Legacy of Hurricane Irene”; Ryan Knapp, senior staff meteorologist/night observer MWO; Mary Stampone, PhD, associate professor, New Hampshire State Climatologist, University of New Hampshire; David Hollinger, PhD, director, USDA Northeast Climate Hub; and Brian Fitzgerald, moderator, director of science & education. MWO.

Nine years have passed since the landfall of Hurricane Irene in the Northeast, but the wide and devastating impacts seen in the region are still fresh. Join Knapp, Stampone and Hollinger to engage in a discussion about the meteorological, climatological and economic impacts of Hurricane Irene and what the Northeast will expect in the future.

Sept. 15: “Bird Migration: Fun Facts and Shameless Speculations”; Pamela D. Hunt, PhD, avian conservation biologist, N.H. Audubon.

Why do birds migrate? How do they know where they’re going? How does weather affect migration paths? The answers are revealed in the program. Hunt will provide an overview of the nuts and bolts of bird migration, including how scientists study it and what role weather and climate play, discuss examples of migration routes of species and touch on the conservation issues facing migratory birds.

For more information, visit mountwashington.org or Facebook/MWObs. For further information on other educational offerings, visit MountWashington.org or call 603-356-2137, ext. 225.

« Previous

Next »