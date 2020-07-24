BURLINGTON, Vermont — DJ Miller of Sabattus, who is majoring in marketing, was named to the Champlain College trustees’ list for the spring semester. Students on the list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2020 semester. Emily Brewer of Gray, Robert Price of Fryeburg, Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley and Jared Whichard of Waterford.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Evan Gallagher of Minot graduated from the University of Utah on April 30. Gallagher, whose major is listed as entrepreneurship BS, was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWTON, Massachusetts — Lasell University area students who completed their first year of studies are: Wyatt Edwards, Gray; Kiara Fournier, Naiv Luciano Velez, Caleb Roberts-Yarnevich and Eric Robinson, all of Auburn.

HEMPSTEAD, New York — Rebecca Bero of North Monmouth excelled during the spring semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list at Hofstra University.

« Previous