100 Years Ago: 1920

Auburn public library opens Wednesday after extensive alterations both inside and outside. The children’s rooms are especially attractive.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A special meeting of the Auburn School Committee will be held Monday night to clean up a few pending items before School Supt. Lewis Webber finally completes his duties as superintendent. The meeting will be at 8 pm.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Jonathan Stearns, 14, son of Daniel and Karen Stearns of Auburn, was presented his Boy Scout Eagle Award in a ceremony that included a presentation by Eagle Scout and Auburn Mayor Robert Thorpe. Awards from the U.S. Army, Navy, Maine State Police and the Sons of the American Revolutions were also presented. Letters of congratulations were sent by President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, Sens. William Cohen and Olympia Snowe, Reps. James Longley Jr. and John Baldacci and Gov. Angus King.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

