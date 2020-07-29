UMaine – Augusta

AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2020 Spring Full-Time Dean’s list and the Fall 2019/Spring 2020 Part-Time Dean’s List. The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year.

Full time: Androscoggin: Alexa Harmatys, Livermore; Dean Harrington, Livermore Falls; Benjamin Wight, Turner.

Part Time: Katie Bennett, Livermore Falls; Ashley Gochenour, Livermore Falls; Erica Baillargeon, Turner; April Thrasher, Turner.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Advertiser Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles