UMaine – Augusta
AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2020 Spring Full-Time Dean’s list and the Fall 2019/Spring 2020 Part-Time Dean’s List. The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year.
Full time: Androscoggin: Alexa Harmatys, Livermore; Dean Harrington, Livermore Falls; Benjamin Wight, Turner.
Part Time: Katie Bennett, Livermore Falls; Ashley Gochenour, Livermore Falls; Erica Baillargeon, Turner; April Thrasher, Turner.
