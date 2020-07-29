LEWISTON – The next “virtual” Art Walk L-A happens Friday, July 31, 2020 on www.laarts.org/artwalk/, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and includes visual arts, music, prose poetry, and more. Featured works include “Celestial Checkpoint,” new music by Portland-based composer Zak Taillon; “Fly Me to the Moon,” a new digital rendering by Lewiston-based artist J Anthony Fiori; Local Writers Read genre spotlight: prose poetry; and “Halfway Gone,” original song by singer-songwriter and 2020 Bates grad Maddy Clark.

There’s art to see downtown too. Be sure to look for it at Bear Bones Beer located at 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston (The Rick); The Curio located at 110 Lisbon St., Lewiston (artists Stanley Hollenbeck and Angie Lafrance); Gritty’s located at 68 Main St., Auburn (“Hot Air Balloons” group show featuring artists Tricia Barnhard, Amanda Retus, Cory Tancrede); and MedCo located at 40 Lisbon St., Lewiston (artist Shea Murphy).

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee are also pleased to present the 2020 Art Walk LA Artists web page. Artists and artisans included on this page each have works for sale; please support them with your purchases! Visual artists and artisans can register free at https://www.laarts.org/artwalk/ and we’ll share your work on this web page throughout the season. 100% of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

