NORWAY — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a gunshot in an apparent “street fight” on Solon Street, patrol officer John Lewis said. No one was injured.

The department received a call at 5:53 p.m. and soon 10 police officers reported to the scene.

One man was taken to Oxford County Jail in Paris.

According to Lewis, charges against others involved are possible.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Solon Street in between Paris and Tucker streets.

