LEWISTON – Louise Pelletier, 78, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on July 30, 2020, at the age of 78 after a brief illness.

Louise is survived by her sister, Susan, her son, Dana and his wife Kari, her three grandchildren – Stephanie, Caity and Jake, her three great grandchildren – Nora, Rae and Abby, and her best friend and soulmate, Roger Pelletier.

At her request, no services will be held.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine, 04357.

