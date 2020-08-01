SABATTUS – Monique H. Poulin passed quietly in her home, surrounded by family, on July 29. 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Monique was born in St. John, Maine, Sept. 15, 1945, and graduated from Fort Kent Community High School with the class of 1963. She furthered her education in Hartford, Connecticut, and became an IT Professional. A devoted member of her church she loved working in the nursery and office. Monique had a passion for scrap-booking, and she set up her “She Shed” with her tools and photographs. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, her grandchildren and family. She was kind, playful and loving. A complete joy to her family and friends. Monique was predeceased by her parents, Alphie and Amanda Daigle. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard J. Poulin, her children Robert Martin of Houston, Texas, Wayne Martin of Auburn, Maine, Deb Perry of Lewiston, Diane Dubois of Auburn, Roger Poulin of Auburn, Kim Benjamin of Lisbon, and Scott Poulin of Auburn, her siblings Aline Tardif of Lewiston, Carmel Daigle of New York, Odette Lebel of Connecticut, Julie Ouelette of Connecticut and Roma Michaud of Connecticut, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at First Assembly of God on 70 Hogan Road in Lewiston on Monday, August 3, from 12-1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow then a procession to Gracelawn Cemetery in Lewiston. Condolences and a video tribute may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

