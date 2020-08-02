AUBURN – Margaret L. Roy, 94, of 56 Brentwood Drive, Auburn, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her large and loving family. Born in Dover, N.H., on November 5, 1925, she was the daughter of John and Delia Couture Lombard. She grew up in Auburn and was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Joseph and Ellen LeVasseur. She graduated from Edward Little High School, and attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Class of 46 as a member of the US Cadet Nurse Corps. On July 27, 1946, she married Leo G. Roy. Mr. Roy passed away in 2008. A devoted wife and mother, she was also active in her community and church, including as a member of the Sacred Heart Golden Age group. She became a talented painter in her 60’s with no prior training in the field. Margaret was proud of finally getting her driver’s license at the age of 60. A member of Sacred Heart Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, she is survived by five sons, Richard Roy, Danny Roy, David Roy and wife Evelyn, Shawn Roy, and Stacey Roy and wife Debbie, three daughters, Anne Marie Pratt and husband Danny, Kathy Cromwell, and Shelley Harris and husband George, 17 grandchildren; Chad Roy, Robin Tucker, Michael Roy, Michelle Roy, Ryan Pratt, Andrea Lobb, Renee Pratt, Melissa Potter, Marcie Jipson, Emily Cromwell, Sarah Ouellette, Ashley Phillips, Caidra Bennett, Alendra Harris, Mykaela Roy, Dane Robertson, and Danielle Robertson, and thirty one great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Smith, and a daughter-in-law, Karla Roy. The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and the Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center in Winthrop for all the loving care they gave Margaret. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5 – 7 PM. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, with interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Condolences, donations, and a tribute video may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.