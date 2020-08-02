LEWISTON – Stephanie L. (Richard) Barcelou, 39, of Auburn, Maine died unexpectedly but peacefully on July 25, 2020 at CMMC with her husband by her side.

Stephanie was born in Lewiston on February 24, 1981, a daughter of Gerard and Louise (Dube) Richard.

She was a 2000 Lewiston High School graduate, where she enjoyed taking culinary classes. Stephanie was a proud wife to her husband of 13 years, Shawn, and a proud stay at home mom to their two children, Spencer and Amethyst-Rose.

Stephanie loved spending her time crafting and gardening. She also had a love for decorating (well in advance) for holidays.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Ralph and Annette Richard, her maternal grandparents, Lucien and Rita Dube, and several beloved family members.

Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, Shawn Barcelou, her two children, Spencer and Amethyst-Rose, her parents, Gerard and Louise Richard of Lewiston, her brother, Anthony Richard and his fiancée Marie Gilliam of Phippsburg, two nieces, Hannah and Harper, several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date this fall.

For memorial donations please contact

[email protected]

