FARMINGTON – Donald C. Caron, 95, of New Auburn died peacefully after a short illness on Friday morning at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born in Auburn on Oct. 27, 1924 the son of the late Jules and Anna (Lacombe) Caron. He was lovingly married to Pauline (Saindon) Caron for 72 years. She passed on May 9, 2018.

Don was educated in Auburn schools. He was first employed by the Vincent Bottle Company of Auburn, and then was drafted in the U.S. Army during World War II where he was involved in the Battle of the Bulge in the eighth armored division. After the war he was employed at W.S. Libbey Company, Leblanc’s Clothing, Russell Park Manor and Pontbriand Hardware. Don was also a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was a kind and generous man who would help anyone who needed it and he will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Obie and her husband Gerard “Buster” of Lisbon, his sister-in-law, Fernand Caron of Alaska and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Pauline, his sister, Juliette Dargie and his three brothers, Sylvio, Robert and Gerard.

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday August 7, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn at 11 a.m., followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home, at the church and at the cemetery at any one given period of time. Thank you for your understanding.

