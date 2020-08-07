100 Years Ago: 1920

A black tom cat amused several Auburn people on Court Street, Thursday, by hurtling itself out of the branches of a maple tree and landing squarely on the back of a large Airedale dog, trolling along about his business. The cat dug his claws into the dog’s rough coat and, at the same let out a wild Comanche yell. The startled dog instead of rolling over and dislodging the cat went down the street as if pursued by the devil himself. The cat hung on for a few seconds for a half a block and then sprang to the sidewalk and scuttled up an alley. The dog didn’t stop, however, and at the rate he was traveling when last seen he should have made Lewiston in the first three minutes.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Kennedy Park swimming pool reopened Sunday afternoon after being closed for five days to permit installation of a new filtration system. The opening followed intensive work by masons, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, representatives of the filtration system and a number of other persons who pitched in to help speed up the installation.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A benefit fashion show Aug. 26 will introduce the Sphere of Influence Scholarship of Maine Woman Magazine, which is published by Raymond resident Alice H. Anderson. The first “Forecast For Fall Fashion” show will take place at the Roma Restaurant at 769 Congress St., Portland. The scholarship will be given to a woman who has been out of the workforce for at least five years and is returning to school for further education. Maine Woman Magazine has recently celebrated its 24th issue and its second birthday. Area women are invited to preview fall fashions presented by Holly Henion Ihloff, apparel designer and award-winning Doncaster fashion consultant. Ihloff is a Casco resident and will highlight wardrobe strategies for career, travel and weekend wear, using samples from the Doncaster fall collection. The clothes will be modeled by Maine Woman Magazine columnists and advertisers.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

