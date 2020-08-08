JAY – David E. Bryant, 88, of Jay, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home. He was born January 22, 1932 in Livermore Falls, the son of Ronald Bryant and Lurenia (Stanley) Bryant. David was a 1953 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On December 29, 1956 in Livermore, he married his wife of 63 years, Betty Merrill. David had worked as a machinist at the Livermore Falls shoe shop, a mechanic at Bowen Brothers and Wellman’s Chevrolet. He later went to work at International Paper Company at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, retiring from the shipping department. He was a member of the Odd Fellows and the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club. He was a tinkerer and problem solver, he was able to solve some of the most intricate issues, there wasn’t a problem he couldn’t solve. He was also very gifted in woodworking and made full scale wooden trucks. He is survived his wife Betty Bryant of Jay, sons, Glenn Miller and wife Kathy of Monmouth, Mark Bryant of Gorham, and Tim Bryant and wife Donna of Chesterville; 7 grandchildren, Glenn Miller, Jr., Kyle Bryant, Cameron Bryant, Delaney Bryant, Heather Altenburg, Ashley Bryant and Courtney Bryant; 4 great-grandchildren, Holden, Nolan, Ethan Altenberg and Remi Bryant. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Vance and Clinton Bryant and an infant sister. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private graveside service at Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

