LEWISTON – Kenneth Robert Poll, 75, of Lewiston, and previously Hampden, passed away in hospice on July 16, 2020 with loved ones at his side. He was born Aug. 21, 1944 in Santa Barbara, Calif. to Kenneth Lewis Poll and Phoebe Louise Bowen Poll. His father’s military career had them moving from California, to Kansas, and later to Hampden, Maine. “Bob” graduated Hampden Academy in 1963. Then attended Northeast Institute of Technology in Boston, earning an associate’s degree. He also served in the Air National Guard. After college Bob went to work for IBM in Boston starting his young family while residing in Salem and Windham, N.H. In 1973 he and his wife decided to move the family back to their hometown of Hampden to be closer to friends and the Maine outdoors. There, Bob worked as a sales rep for Prudential Insurance and Salad Master kitchenware, joined the Hampden Fire and Ambulance as an EMT, and co-owned and operated, Bicycle World, a bicycle sales and service shop with his brother “Bud”. He and his brother also started the business Service Clearing House, servicing computer needs of local businesses including what was People’s Heritage Bank. Bob’s work there earned him numerous achievement awards and notoriety for being a computer “magician, doctor, and guru”. His last work was as a building contractor and carpenter in the Lewiston area where he resided and later retired. Bob is survived by Susan White Poll Ash and their children, Stephen Poll and his wife Allison Beal Poll, and Cheryl Poll Levin and her husband Matthew Levin; grandchildren, Tyler Poll and wife Samantha Dunton Poll, Hayley Poll and fiancé Blaine Cooper, and Sara Poll; great-grandchildren, Colin and Genevieve “Eva”; brother, Everett “Bud” Poll and his wife Laura Playter Poll; nephew and nieces, David Poll and his wife Toni Smart and their son Hunter; Melissa Gould Poll and her children Jacob and Sophia; and Kristen Al-Sharafi and her husband Ammar Al-Sharafi and their children Amjad and Zach; also, close friend, Susan Soucy, and other family and friends. Predeceased by both his parents; and daughter-in-law, Jenifer Southard Poll, mother to his grandchildren. Bob was a Grand Mason at Mystic Lodge of Hampden and an avid sportsman. His pastimes were fishing and hunting, carpentry, and tending the family vegetable garden. He was immensely proud of his family and grateful to know they shared his same passion for the outdoors.The family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date. Those who wish to share remembrances of their time with Bob are encouraged to visit his remembrance page at memories.net.

« Previous